Democracy Under Siege: AAP's Stand Against BJP's Alleged Autocracy

In a dramatic turn of events at the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition Atishi and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Thursday. The protest followed their denial of entry into the Assembly, which sparked a political controversy concerning the BJP's alleged autocratic actions.

Central to the uproar was the alleged removal of B.R. Ambedkar's portrait from the chief minister's office. Atishi expressed serious concerns in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, accusing the BJP of crossing 'all limits of dictatorship' and 'insulting the legacy of Ambedkar.'

The AAP's confrontation with the BJP intensified as 21 of its MLAs were suspended from the Assembly following disruptions. AAP members, surrounded by heavy police barricades, decried what they labeled as the 'murder of democracy' while demanding intervention from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)