Outcry Over Inhumane Deportation of Indian Immigrants from the U.S.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, sharply criticized the deportation of Indian immigrants from the United States in shackles, labeling the action as 'shameful.'

Speaking at a party conference, Banerjee lambasted the BJP-led central government for what she described as silence and inaction in response to the humiliating treatment of deported Indians. She argued that the government should have arranged for their dignified return, citing Colombia's precedent of flying back its citizens when deported.

This issue has sparked political anger, with reports stating that a US military aircraft carrying deported Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar. Banerjee urged for humanity in handling the deportees' return, emphasizing the need for dignity and employment opportunities back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)