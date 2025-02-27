China and Russia: Unshakable Allies Amidst U.S. Scrutiny

China reaffirmed its unwavering alliance with Russia on Thursday, dismissing U.S. efforts to drive a wedge between the two countries. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, the Beijing-Moscow partnership boasts a strong internal impetus, impervious to external pressures.

Lin's statements came in response to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments suggesting that the China-Russia alliance presents challenges for Washington. Rubio expressed concerns that the two nuclear powers' collaboration threatens American interests.

Despite these tensions, China and Russia remain committed to their long-standing strategic relationship, emphasized by both nations' leaders. Observers note this bond has been further solidified in recent years due to U.S. policies and is unlikely to dissolve soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)