Left Menu

China and Russia: Unshakable Allies Amidst U.S. Scrutiny

China and Russia's strategic partnership remains robust despite attempts by the U.S. to weaken their alliance. Chinese authorities assert that the bilateral relationship is driven internally and resistant to external influences. The partnership has strengthened amid global tensions, particularly in the context of the Ukraine crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:52 IST
China and Russia: Unshakable Allies Amidst U.S. Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • China

China reaffirmed its unwavering alliance with Russia on Thursday, dismissing U.S. efforts to drive a wedge between the two countries. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, the Beijing-Moscow partnership boasts a strong internal impetus, impervious to external pressures.

Lin's statements came in response to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments suggesting that the China-Russia alliance presents challenges for Washington. Rubio expressed concerns that the two nuclear powers' collaboration threatens American interests.

Despite these tensions, China and Russia remain committed to their long-standing strategic relationship, emphasized by both nations' leaders. Observers note this bond has been further solidified in recent years due to U.S. policies and is unlikely to dissolve soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025