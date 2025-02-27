Left Menu

Trump Sets Tariff Deadline Amid Drug Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods set for March 4, citing ongoing drug issues, particularly fentanyl. Additionally, an extra 10% tariff will apply to Chinese goods. Confusion arose over deadlines, but officials clarified reciprocal tariffs by April 4 after a pending study.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:36 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Thursday that his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will be enforced on March 4, citing the continued influx of drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the United States from these countries.

In addition, Trump announced plans to impose an extra 10% duty on Chinese goods on the same day, augmenting the 10% tariff initially placed on February 4 due to similar concerns. Despite recent confusion, Trump's statement clarified that these trade measures aim to address what he described as an unacceptable level of drug imports.

Efforts are underway diplomatically, with Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard set to meet U.S. trade officials, seeking to avert the tariffs. Concurrently, Canadian officials highlighted their border security advancements to appease U.S. authorities. Meanwhile, China expressed a willingness for dialogue to resolve trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

