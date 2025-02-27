Smotrich's Strategic US Visit: From Pro-Settler Politics to Financial Diplomacy

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is known for his right-wing stance, is scheduled to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next Wednesday in Washington. The announcement was made on Thursday by Smotrich's spokesman.

In March 2023, Smotrich visited Washington to engage with leaders of Israel's U.S.-based government bonds program. However, during that visit, he did not meet with officials from President Joe Biden's administration, signifying a distance kept by Washington.

The pro-settler Smotrich has previously clashed with Biden officials such as then-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, particularly over aid and banking arrangements for Palestinian territories. Smotrich has expressed admiration for former President Donald Trump, especially regarding Trump's decision to lift sanctions against Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of violence in the West Bank.

