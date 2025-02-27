Prashant Kishor Rallies Against Nitish Kumar: A Political Showdown in Bihar

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor has launched a scathing critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting Kumar is 'physically tired and mentally retired' and urging voters to ensure the Janata Dal (United) does not win a single seat in the impending assembly elections.

Determined to make an impact, Kishor, leading the Jan Suraaj Party, has announced plans for an April rally, aiming to set attendance records. He accused the BJP of using Kumar as a facade for their governance, highlighting the recent cabinet expansion as a political maneuver rather than a necessity just months before the polls.

Kishor's critique extends to the broader political landscape, condemning the current ruling NDA and the opposition's history of 'jungle raj.' He calls for transformative change, encouraging mass participation in his 'Badlo Bihar rally,' set for April 11, despite anticipation of possible obstructions from the ruling coalition.

