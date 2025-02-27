Prashant Kishor Rallies Against Nitish Kumar: A Political Showdown in Bihar
Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar, urging voters to prevent JD(U) from winning any seats in upcoming assembly elections. He plans a record-breaking rally to galvanize support for his Jan Suraaj Party, challenging Kumar's political maneuvers and the BJP's use of him as a 'mask.'
- Country:
- India
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor has launched a scathing critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting Kumar is 'physically tired and mentally retired' and urging voters to ensure the Janata Dal (United) does not win a single seat in the impending assembly elections.
Determined to make an impact, Kishor, leading the Jan Suraaj Party, has announced plans for an April rally, aiming to set attendance records. He accused the BJP of using Kumar as a facade for their governance, highlighting the recent cabinet expansion as a political maneuver rather than a necessity just months before the polls.
Kishor's critique extends to the broader political landscape, condemning the current ruling NDA and the opposition's history of 'jungle raj.' He calls for transformative change, encouraging mass participation in his 'Badlo Bihar rally,' set for April 11, despite anticipation of possible obstructions from the ruling coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hiranandani Thane Marathon: A Triumph of Fitness and Sustainability
From Scandal to Self-Reliance: The Story of India's HTT-40
Linda McMahon's Unorthodox Challenge in Leading the Education Department
Japanese automakers Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi say they are ending their talks on a business integration, reports AP.
Uganda and South Sudan Secure $260M in Funding for Electricity Interconnection Project