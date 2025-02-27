Left Menu

Political Intrigues: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Conspiring Against Nishant Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav of RJD accuses 'Sanghi elements' in JD(U) of conspiring to thwart Nishant Kumar's political entry. He suggests that Nishant could prevent JD(U)'s extinction, a move opposed by BJP. Yadav dismisses recent BJP cabinet expansions, questioning Nitish Kumar's past and current alliances with Modi and the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:30 IST
Political Intrigues: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Conspiring Against Nishant Kumar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused elements within Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, JD(U), of plotting to prevent the political entry of Kumar's son, Nishant. Yadav claims this move is supported by BJP sympathizers, as they fear Nishant could potentially revive JD(U), which he describes as facing extinction.

Yadav criticized the recent induction of seven BJP MLAs into the Bihar cabinet, suggesting it wouldn't sway public opinion ahead of upcoming elections. He mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endearments to Nitish Kumar, recalling past tensions between the two over dinner diplomacy.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed Yadav's allegations as baseless, emphasizing Nishant Kumar's personal achievements and loyalty. He described Tejashwi's accusations as part of a larger opposition narrative attempting to damage the credibility of the current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025