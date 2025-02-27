Political Intrigues: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Conspiring Against Nishant Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused elements within Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, JD(U), of plotting to prevent the political entry of Kumar's son, Nishant. Yadav claims this move is supported by BJP sympathizers, as they fear Nishant could potentially revive JD(U), which he describes as facing extinction.

Yadav criticized the recent induction of seven BJP MLAs into the Bihar cabinet, suggesting it wouldn't sway public opinion ahead of upcoming elections. He mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endearments to Nitish Kumar, recalling past tensions between the two over dinner diplomacy.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed Yadav's allegations as baseless, emphasizing Nishant Kumar's personal achievements and loyalty. He described Tejashwi's accusations as part of a larger opposition narrative attempting to damage the credibility of the current leadership.

