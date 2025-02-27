Abdi Rejects PKK Dissolution Call: A Rallying Cry for Kurdish Autonomy
Syrian Democratic Forces commander Mazloum Abdi clarified that the call for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to dissolve does not pertain to the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. He emphasized that while Ocalan's announcement is historic, it will not directly impact the SDF, despite Turkish claims of their affiliation with the PKK.
Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has stated that the call by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan to dissolve the PKK is not applicable to Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Ocalan's recent pronouncement, made from his imprisonment, seeks an end to the PKK's long-standing armed resistance against Turkey.
Despite the affiliation of Syrian Kurdish groups within the SDF to the PKK, Abdi emphasized that the call for peace in Turkey does not directly impact his forces. He stated that a Turkish ceasefire should remove grounds for attacks on Kurdish territories in Syria. However, the SDF remains excluded from Syria's national dialogue initiatives.
As Syria's new government demands the integration of Kurdish forces into its military, Abdi insists on joining as a cohesive unit, a suggestion the regime has rejected. In response, Syrian Kurdish authorities are planning their own discussions on their region's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
