Trump Makes History with Second State Visit Invitation from King Charles

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from King Charles for a state visit to Britain. This makes Trump the first elected political leader to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch in modern times.

The announcement was made at a White House press conference where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a letter from King Charles. Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, expressed his eagerness to partake in the unprecedented event.

Trump's previous state visit, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2019, included a grand banquet and private meetings. The upcoming visit signifies continued diplomatic relations amid past controversies and public protests during his visits to the UK.

