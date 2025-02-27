Germany's Political Crossroads: Coalition Talks Begin
Senior figures from Germany's conservatives and the Social Democrats are starting exploratory talks to form a coalition government. Friedrich Merz leads the conservatives, aiming for a government by Easter despite ideological differences with the SPD. The outcome could shape Germany's legislative agenda for the next four years.
Germany's political landscape is braced for crucial negotiations as senior members from the conservative bloc and the Social Democrats prepare to open exploratory talks for a coalition government this Friday.
Friedrich Merz, leading the conservative group, has set an ambitious target of establishing a new government by April 20. However, this timeline is considered challenging given the ideological gaps between the parties. Merz's confrontational style has already sparked tensions, complicating the coalition prospects.
The talks involve nine senior figures from each party and could evolve into detailed negotiations on policy areas. While conservatives push for economic deregulation and immigration restrictions, the SPD focuses on increasing the minimum wage and resisting tighter border controls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
