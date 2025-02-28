FCC Dispute: Allegations of Media Bullying and Press Freedom Concerns

In a rising controversy, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez has accused the Republican-controlled agency of attempting to influence major U.S. broadcasters through the reinstatement of complaints. She alleges this move is an effort to curtail press freedom by threatening licenses.

At the heart of the dispute is a '60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris, which allegedly violated FCC rules. The Commission also scrutinizes ABC and NBC for their coverage during the pre-election period. Despite disagreements, CBS maintains its reporting integrity, showcasing unedited materials online.

Meanwhile, former President Trump has filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS pertaining to the same broadcast. Amidst this, FCC Chair Brendan Carr admits no final decision has been reached, hinting at prolonged investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)