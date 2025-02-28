'Kurdish Leader's Call for Peace: A Turning Point or Political Ploy?'

Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan's recent call, made from prison, for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm has generated a mix of optimism and skepticism across Turkey. Observers suggest this move could be linked to efforts to bypass presidential term limits.

In Diyarbakir, a massive gathering of thousands of Kurds on Thursday showcased the societal divide, with individuals enthusiastically waving Kurdish flags and chanting slogans. Opinions varied: while some interpreted Ocalan's message as a step towards long-sought peace, others criticized it as a misstep.

The potential political ramifications of Ocalan's statement have not gone unnoticed. President Erdogan is believed to rely on Kurdish support for potential constitutional changes, permitting future re-election bids. However, analysts warn that if Kurdish negotiations falter, Erdogan could revert to nationalist strategies, including crackdowns and military actions.

