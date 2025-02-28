Left Menu

Suspension of AAP MLAs: An Assault on Democracy?

The suspension of 21 AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly was termed an 'insult' to the democratic process by Leader of Opposition Atishi. The decision has sparked controversy, with allegations of suppressing opposition voices and discriminatory treatment. The issue raised questions about democratic values and fairness to legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Atishi condemned the suspensions, alleging that opposition voices are being deliberately muffled, which she underscored in her Hindi letter to the Speaker. She highlighted perceived discrimination against AAP MLAs, who faced suspensions for protesting during the Lieutenant Governor's address, while BJP counterparts did not face similar punitive measures for chanting slogans.

The matter intensified when the barred MLAs, including Atishi, were prevented from staging a peaceful protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Atishi described this as an unprecedented act against democratic traditions, urging the Speaker to uphold fairness for all legislators. She has sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, asserting that democratic norms must be preserved in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

