Suspension of AAP MLAs: An Assault on Democracy?

The suspension of 21 AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly has been labeled as an insult to the people's mandate and a threat to democratic principles by Leader of Opposition Atishi in a letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Atishi condemned the suspensions, alleging that opposition voices are being deliberately muffled, which she underscored in her Hindi letter to the Speaker. She highlighted perceived discrimination against AAP MLAs, who faced suspensions for protesting during the Lieutenant Governor's address, while BJP counterparts did not face similar punitive measures for chanting slogans.

The matter intensified when the barred MLAs, including Atishi, were prevented from staging a peaceful protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Atishi described this as an unprecedented act against democratic traditions, urging the Speaker to uphold fairness for all legislators. She has sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, asserting that democratic norms must be preserved in the national capital.

