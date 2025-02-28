US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate Amid Fentanyl Disputes
The US-China trade tensions intensify as President Trump proposes additional tariffs on Chinese imports, citing continued fentanyl inflows. China's government criticizes these tariffs as coercive, potentially derailing talks. Analysts warn that a trade agreement seems increasingly unlikely with both nations preparing for prolonged economic friction.
Beijing has accused the United States of exerting 'tariff pressure and blackmail' after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports. This move is being justified by the alleged continued flow of fentanyl into the U.S., a claim China refutes.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian remarked that these tariffs create a serious impact on bilateral drug control cooperation and warned that such measures would backfire. China contends that it was the first country to control fentanyl-like substances officially.
Despite this, Trump administration officials continue to push forward with increased tariffs, signaling a toughening stance against China. Both countries appear to be bracing for extended trade tensions, as hopes for a quick resolution start to fade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
