US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate Amid Fentanyl Disputes

Beijing has accused the United States of exerting 'tariff pressure and blackmail' after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports. This move is being justified by the alleged continued flow of fentanyl into the U.S., a claim China refutes.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian remarked that these tariffs create a serious impact on bilateral drug control cooperation and warned that such measures would backfire. China contends that it was the first country to control fentanyl-like substances officially.

Despite this, Trump administration officials continue to push forward with increased tariffs, signaling a toughening stance against China. Both countries appear to be bracing for extended trade tensions, as hopes for a quick resolution start to fade.

(With inputs from agencies.)