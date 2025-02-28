Left Menu

US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate Amid Fentanyl Disputes

The US-China trade tensions intensify as President Trump proposes additional tariffs on Chinese imports, citing continued fentanyl inflows. China's government criticizes these tariffs as coercive, potentially derailing talks. Analysts warn that a trade agreement seems increasingly unlikely with both nations preparing for prolonged economic friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:43 IST
US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate Amid Fentanyl Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing has accused the United States of exerting 'tariff pressure and blackmail' after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports. This move is being justified by the alleged continued flow of fentanyl into the U.S., a claim China refutes.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian remarked that these tariffs create a serious impact on bilateral drug control cooperation and warned that such measures would backfire. China contends that it was the first country to control fentanyl-like substances officially.

Despite this, Trump administration officials continue to push forward with increased tariffs, signaling a toughening stance against China. Both countries appear to be bracing for extended trade tensions, as hopes for a quick resolution start to fade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India's AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa's Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

