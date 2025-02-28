Weather Forces Detour of Nepal's Foreign Minister's Flight
A Kathmandu-bound Qatar Airways flight with Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba aboard was diverted to Kolkata due to poor weather conditions over Kathmandu. The flight from Doha was unable to land at Tribhuvan International Airport because of low visibility caused by light rain in the area.
- Country:
- Nepal
A Qatar Airways flight bound for Kathmandu, carrying Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, was redirected to Kolkata on Friday due to adverse weather conditions over the Tribhuvan International Airport.
Returning from a United Nations meeting in Geneva, Deuba, 63, found the flight unable to safely land due to low visibility caused by a western low-pressure system inducing light rain in the Kathmandu Valley.
Airport sources confirmed the flight's diversion, with expectations of resuming travel once weather conditions improve. There was no immediate information regarding the number of other passengers aboard the diverted flight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Sugar Production Slides Amid Ethanol Diversion
Afraid of losing 2026 Assam polls, BJP taking diversionary tactics, claims Cong's Gaurav Gogoi amid controversy over his wife’s 'ISI links'.
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Waqf Bill as Diversion Tactic by BJP
ACCC Backs Virgin-Qatar Airways Alliance, Promising More Air Travel Options
Unexpected Diversion: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nagpur