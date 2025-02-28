India-EU Set Deadline for Landmark Free Trade Deal

India and the European Union have made a strategic decision to conclude a free trade deal by the end of the year, marking their first commitment to a concrete deadline after years of prolonged negotiations. This announcement comes amid global concerns over increasing U.S. tariffs.

During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the collaborative blueprint on trade, technology, investment, and other key sectors. Both parties emphasized the urgency of cementing this pivotal deal to boost economic ties.

The negotiations face hurdles, such as India's protective tariffs and the EU's visa restrictions. However, leaders express optimism that this deal can redefine the EU-India partnership in the changing landscape of global trade dynamics.

