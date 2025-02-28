Far-Right Frontrunner's Ties to Mercenary Probe Stir Election Tensions
Romanian prosecutors seek the arrest of former French Foreign Legion soldier Horatiu Potra and 20 others linked to far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, amid a probe into illegal weapons and national security threats. The investigation takes place in the backdrop of a controversially canceled presidential election suspecting Russian interference.
Romanian authorities have called for the arrest of Horatiu Potra, a mercenary implicated in an illegal arms cache, and 20 others connected to Calin Georgescu, a far-right presidential candidate. This follows the cancellation of last year's election over suspected interference by Russia, which Moscow denies.
Georgescu, who topped the initial presidential ballot, faces a rerun in May amid investigations into charges like anti-Semitism. Despite the criminal probe, he remains a favorite in polls. Prosecutors have charged him with six counts, including membership in a racist organization and promoting fascist ideologies.
Support and criticisms have emerged internationally, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk criticizing Romania's election cancellation. In contrast, European ambassadors back Romania's justice system. The unfolding events highlight heightened election tensions over national security and democracy issues.
