Far-Right Frontrunner's Ties to Mercenary Probe Stir Election Tensions

Romanian authorities have called for the arrest of Horatiu Potra, a mercenary implicated in an illegal arms cache, and 20 others connected to Calin Georgescu, a far-right presidential candidate. This follows the cancellation of last year's election over suspected interference by Russia, which Moscow denies.

Georgescu, who topped the initial presidential ballot, faces a rerun in May amid investigations into charges like anti-Semitism. Despite the criminal probe, he remains a favorite in polls. Prosecutors have charged him with six counts, including membership in a racist organization and promoting fascist ideologies.

Support and criticisms have emerged internationally, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk criticizing Romania's election cancellation. In contrast, European ambassadors back Romania's justice system. The unfolding events highlight heightened election tensions over national security and democracy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)