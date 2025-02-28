PKK Leader Calls for Disarmament: A New Era for Kurdish Militants?
Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan has urged Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria to disarm, potentially ending a 40-year conflict. The Turkish government supports this call for a 'terror-free Turkey.' The YPG, associated with the PKK, claims Ocalan's appeal doesn't apply to them.
PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, currently imprisoned, has called on Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria to disarm, a move that could mark the end of a protracted 40-year conflict. The appeal, if heeded, would advance Turkey's goal of becoming 'terror-free,' said the ruling AK Party.
The appeal has garnered support from the United States, European Union, and Turkey's regional allies, despite mixed reactions from the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which claims the call isn't directed towards them. The PKK's response remains awaited.
The insurgency, which began in 1984, is deemed a terrorist action by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. With over 40,000 casualties, the conflict's potential resolution would have significant political and security ramifications for the region.
