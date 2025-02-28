Left Menu

Rebel Expansion Wreaks Havoc in Eastern Congo

Rebels backed by Rwanda have taken over a key city in eastern Congo, disrupting economic activities and displacing thousands. While the insurgent group attempts to consolidate power and normalize services, the local population faces extreme hardship, with residents fleeing to neighboring countries amid fear and uncertainty.

Updated: 28-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:56 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a dramatic power shift, Rwanda-backed rebels captured a significant city in eastern Congo last month, plunging the region into economic turmoil and social unrest.

The city of Goma, once a bustling hub for trade and humanitarian efforts, now faces halted economic progress and an exodus of fleeing residents.

Amidst these tensions, the future of Goma remains uncertain, with ongoing international calls for talks and accusations of human rights abuses against the insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

