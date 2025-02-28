Left Menu

Mayor's Oath Mishap in Bilaspur's Political Triumph

Puja Vidhani, newly-elected mayor of Bilaspur, mistakenly said 'communalism' instead of 'sovereignty' during her oath-taking ceremony, causing a delay as she was sworn in a second time. The swearing-in was attended by prominent political figures, coinciding with the BJP's overwhelming victory in Chhattisgarh's urban body elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bilaspur's newly-elected mayor, Puja Vidhani, experienced a blunder during her oath-taking ceremony on Friday, uttering 'communalism' instead of 'sovereignty.' The ceremony, held at Mungeli Naka ground, required her to be sworn in a second time after the initial mistake.

In attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, as Bilaspur Collector Awnish Kumar Sharan oversaw the proceedings. Vidhani's slip of the tongue prompted the collector's intervention, ensuring the oath's completion with the correct terminology.

This mishap coincided with a significant political victory for the ruling BJP in the state's recent urban body elections, where they secured most mayoral and chairperson positions across municipal corporations and councils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

