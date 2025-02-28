Mayor's Oath Mishap in Bilaspur's Political Triumph

Bilaspur's newly-elected mayor, Puja Vidhani, experienced a blunder during her oath-taking ceremony on Friday, uttering 'communalism' instead of 'sovereignty.' The ceremony, held at Mungeli Naka ground, required her to be sworn in a second time after the initial mistake.

In attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, as Bilaspur Collector Awnish Kumar Sharan oversaw the proceedings. Vidhani's slip of the tongue prompted the collector's intervention, ensuring the oath's completion with the correct terminology.

This mishap coincided with a significant political victory for the ruling BJP in the state's recent urban body elections, where they secured most mayoral and chairperson positions across municipal corporations and councils.

