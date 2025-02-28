Telangana CM Challenges BJP's Delimitation Claims and Language Row Policies
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy questions Amit Shah's assurance on no seat loss for southern states post-delimitation, alleging BJP's political strategy to boost northern states. He highlights the need for proportional representation and protests forced language policies, emphasizing the cultural significance of Telugu.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that southern states would not lose parliamentary seats post-delimitation. Reddy questioned the basis of Shah's assurance, accusing the BJP of using delimitation as a strategy to bolster their power in the northern states while reducing the influence of southern regions.
Reddy asserted that this approach could lead to a national crisis, emphasizing the need for proportional distribution of additional seats to ensure fair representation. He warned that penalizing southern states, which have successfully controlled population growth, could incite a backlash.
Reddy also criticized the BJP over ongoing language disputes, supporting voluntary language learning while advocating for Telugu language preservation. He highlighted his government's educational reforms and development achievements in Telangana, positioning them as an alternative to the BJP's governance model.
