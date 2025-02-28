Left Menu

Telangana CM Challenges BJP's Delimitation Claims and Language Row Policies

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy questions Amit Shah's assurance on no seat loss for southern states post-delimitation, alleging BJP's political strategy to boost northern states. He highlights the need for proportional representation and protests forced language policies, emphasizing the cultural significance of Telugu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:33 IST
Telangana CM Challenges BJP's Delimitation Claims and Language Row Policies
Telangana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that southern states would not lose parliamentary seats post-delimitation. Reddy questioned the basis of Shah's assurance, accusing the BJP of using delimitation as a strategy to bolster their power in the northern states while reducing the influence of southern regions.

Reddy asserted that this approach could lead to a national crisis, emphasizing the need for proportional distribution of additional seats to ensure fair representation. He warned that penalizing southern states, which have successfully controlled population growth, could incite a backlash.

Reddy also criticized the BJP over ongoing language disputes, supporting voluntary language learning while advocating for Telugu language preservation. He highlighted his government's educational reforms and development achievements in Telangana, positioning them as an alternative to the BJP's governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025