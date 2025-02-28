Delhi Health System Under Scrutiny: Scandals and Shortages Unveiled

Delhi's governmental machinery is now set to delve deep into alleged scams attributed to the former AAP regime, said Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday. As media personnel gathered, Verma remarked on the recent revelations from the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, which have exposed significant shortcomings in the capital's health sector.

Minister Verma detailed the future development plans for the Yamuna riverfront, noting that recreational activities such as boating and jogging could commence within the next 3 to 3.5 years. This statement followed a CAG report's tabling in the Assembly which highlighted a spate of issues within Delhi's healthcare framework.

The CAG report underscored worrying deficiencies, including a 21% staff shortfall and noticeable inadequacies in healthcare delivery from 2016-22. Infrastructure inadequacies, lack of essential equipment, and lengthy wait times for surgeries were among the primary concerns exposing the fragility of Delhi's health infrastructure and management systems. Minister Verma affirmed the government's commitment to addressing these critical challenges.

