Left Menu

Delhi Health System Under Scrutiny: Scandals and Shortages Unveiled

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma has pledged to investigate scams from the previous administration, following a CAG report highlighting deficiencies within the health department, including staff shortages, inadequate facilities, and inefficient management. The report calls for urgent reforms to address critical issues impacting public health infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:29 IST
Delhi Health System Under Scrutiny: Scandals and Shortages Unveiled
Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's governmental machinery is now set to delve deep into alleged scams attributed to the former AAP regime, said Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday. As media personnel gathered, Verma remarked on the recent revelations from the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, which have exposed significant shortcomings in the capital's health sector.

Minister Verma detailed the future development plans for the Yamuna riverfront, noting that recreational activities such as boating and jogging could commence within the next 3 to 3.5 years. This statement followed a CAG report's tabling in the Assembly which highlighted a spate of issues within Delhi's healthcare framework.

The CAG report underscored worrying deficiencies, including a 21% staff shortfall and noticeable inadequacies in healthcare delivery from 2016-22. Infrastructure inadequacies, lack of essential equipment, and lengthy wait times for surgeries were among the primary concerns exposing the fragility of Delhi's health infrastructure and management systems. Minister Verma affirmed the government's commitment to addressing these critical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025