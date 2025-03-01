Lebanese President Seeks Saudi Aid Revival Amid Regional Changes

In a bid to secure essential funds for the Lebanese army, President Joseph Aoun will seek to rekindle a $3-billion aid package from Saudi Arabia during his upcoming visit to the kingdom. This crucial meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman marks Aoun's first diplomatic venture abroad since his election, reflecting Lebanon's desire for renewed financial support.

The aid package, initially suspended in 2016 due to Lebanon's political stance, is spotlighted amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. The region has recently seen significant changes, including increased tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, alongside the downfall of Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad. Aoun expressed hopes to mend ties with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing mutual economic and political benefits.

As Lebanon grapples with economic pressures and a massive reconstruction agenda post-Israeli strikes, foreign aid, notably from the Gulf, hinges on the implementation of promised financial reforms. Aoun assures Lebanon's commitment to these reforms while advocating for phased reconstruction support to facilitate the resettlement of displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)