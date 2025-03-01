Left Menu

Global Reactions to White House Clash: Zelenskiy vs. Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump clashed at a White House meeting, sparking international reaction. European leaders affirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing a need for peace. Russia criticized the meeting, while calls for continued support for Ukraine echoed across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced off in a White House meeting ending in turmoil, drawing widespread international reactions. European leaders reiterated their commitment to Ukraine, calling for a just and lasting peace against Russia's aggression.

Notable voices, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen conveyed solidarity with Zelenskiy, declaring that Ukraine was not alone in its struggle.

Russian officials, such as former President Dmitry Medvedev, criticized the meeting's outcome, while Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini urged for peace. As global leaders, including Czech, Dutch and Polish prime ministers, continue supporting Ukraine, the focus remains on achieving stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

