Democrats Sue Over Trump’s Power Expansion

The Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, challenging a recent executive order they claim violates federal election law. The order, issued on February 18, is said to give Trump excessive influence over the Federal Election Commission and other independent agencies.

This legal action is the first initiated by the Democratic Party during Trump's second White House term, following a series of lawsuits contesting various policies enacted since his January 20 inauguration. As Democrats remain outnumbered in Congress, they are looking for effective ways to combat what they describe as far-reaching and unilateral changes in federal oversight.

The lawsuit aims to restore the autonomy of agencies like the Federal Election Commission, arguing that Trump's order would effectively allow him to control outcomes of election-related disputes. It seeks judicial affirmation that federal laws protect these agencies from presidential overreach and demands a block on the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)