Trump's Executive Order: English to Become Official U.S. Language

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order establishing English as the official language of the U.S. This move allows federal-funded agencies to decide on providing services in other languages. The order reverses a Clinton-era mandate requiring language assistance for non-English speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 07:51 IST
President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would officially designate English as the primary language of the United States. This announcement, according to the White House, marks a significant policy shift.

The executive order allows government agencies and organizations receiving federal funds to decide whether to continue providing documents and services in other languages, effectively reversing a mandate from former President Bill Clinton. This mandate previously required providing language assistance to non-English speaking individuals.

While more than 30 states have already passed laws making English their official language, efforts at the congressional level have historically failed. Following Trump's inauguration, the Spanish version of the White House website was taken down, a move that drew criticism from Hispanic advocacy groups. The White House has yet to confirm if the site will be restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

