Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Change: A New Era in Bihar Politics
Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA government in Bihar, comparing it to outdated vehicles banned for pollution. He urged the replacement of the long-standing government led by Nitish Kumar, blaming it for spreading poverty and unemployment. Yadav called for a new, forward-thinking administration to rejuvenate the state.
In a pointed critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday lambasted the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar. Drawing a parallel to a state policy banning vehicles older than 15 years due to pollution concerns, he urged for political change against the two-decade-old administration.
Yadav labeled the current government a 'burden' on Bihar's populace, comparing it to a 'rickety vehicle' due for removal. In a social media post, Yadav accused the ruling coalition of spreading 'deadly pollution of poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime and migration' over the past 20 years.
Highlighting frequent political shifts, Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government, which alternated alliances before rejoining the RJD-helmed 'Mahagathbandhan'. He emphasized the youth's eagerness to oust an 'unreliable' regime for one promising jobs and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
