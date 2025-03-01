Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Change: A New Era in Bihar Politics

In a pointed critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday lambasted the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar. Drawing a parallel to a state policy banning vehicles older than 15 years due to pollution concerns, he urged for political change against the two-decade-old administration.

Yadav labeled the current government a 'burden' on Bihar's populace, comparing it to a 'rickety vehicle' due for removal. In a social media post, Yadav accused the ruling coalition of spreading 'deadly pollution of poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime and migration' over the past 20 years.

Highlighting frequent political shifts, Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government, which alternated alliances before rejoining the RJD-helmed 'Mahagathbandhan'. He emphasized the youth's eagerness to oust an 'unreliable' regime for one promising jobs and development.

