MP's Housing Predicament: Seven-Month Wait Continues

In an ongoing saga of bureaucratic delay, Raja Ram Singh, the Lok Sabha floor leader of CPI(ML) Liberation, is yet to take possession of his official residence nearly seven months post-allotment.

Singh addressed the issue to Mahesh Sharma, Chairman of the Lok Sabha House Committee, highlighting the persistent delay despite being allotted 21, Meena Bagh, Maulana Azad Road, back in August 2024. He cited follow-ups with relevant officials that have yielded no definite timeline for possession.

The initial delay arose from an occupant in the previously allotted house, who was a guest of a BJP MP, unable to vacate promptly. This ongoing issue hampers Singh's effectiveness as an MP. With CPI(ML) holding two Lok Sabha seats, this logistic hurdle remains problematic.

