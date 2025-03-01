Sena's Stance: Claiming Leader of Opposition Role Amid Assembly Dynamics

Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced his party's intent to lay claim to the Leader of Opposition role in Maharashtra's legislative assembly. Despite holding only 20 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) argues historical precedence allows opposition parties this role without a strict seat percentage.

With the combined opposition holding nearly 50 seats in the 288-member assembly, they aim to appeal to the Speaker during the March budget session. The party hopes the historical and constitutional rationale will sway the decision in their favor.

Compounding the political tension, questions arose regarding Sena (UBT)'s absence from the Maha Kumbh, with Raut citing Mohan Bhagwat's example. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for skipping the religious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)