Sena's Stance: Claiming Leader of Opposition Role Amid Assembly Dynamics
Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), announced the party's intention to claim the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in Maharashtra's legislative assembly despite its relatively small number of seats. The party argues historical precedence and constitutional provisions support their claim. The assembly session spans March 3-26.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced his party's intent to lay claim to the Leader of Opposition role in Maharashtra's legislative assembly. Despite holding only 20 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) argues historical precedence allows opposition parties this role without a strict seat percentage.
With the combined opposition holding nearly 50 seats in the 288-member assembly, they aim to appeal to the Speaker during the March budget session. The party hopes the historical and constitutional rationale will sway the decision in their favor.
Compounding the political tension, questions arose regarding Sena (UBT)'s absence from the Maha Kumbh, with Raut citing Mohan Bhagwat's example. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for skipping the religious event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray: A Historic Reunion?
Eknath Shinde Takes Aim at Uddhav Thackeray in Fiery Speech
Fierce Battle for Telangana Legislative Council: Election Day Unfolds
High Stakes in Telangana Legislative Council Polls: Teachers and Graduates Cast Votes
Supreme Court Reinstates RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh to Bihar Legislative Council