The White House witnessed a fiery encounter between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump, which has sparked division among Republicans regarding American aid to Ukraine. The confrontation, which occurred in the Oval Office, played out before the international media, casting doubt on further congressional support for Kyiv.

Among the voices emerging from the clash was Senator Lindsey Graham, who urged Zelenskiy to adapt his approach or step down. Following a brief yet tense exchange, relations between the U.S. and its wartime ally reached unprecedented strains. The incident followed an otherwise welcoming meeting between Zelenskiy and a group of senators.

Despite the discord, a faction of Republicans, along with Democrats, backed Ukraine, emphasizing the country's pursuit of Western ideals and freedoms. This comes amid the backdrop of an unsigned minerals agreement critical to U.S.-Ukraine economic ties. The political theater unfolded as Kyiv hopes to maintain its most critical alliance amid mounting pressure.

