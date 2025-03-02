Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Health Concerns

Pope Francis, who is currently hospitalized with double pneumonia, had a restful night according to the Vatican's statement on Sunday. The pontiff's health is reportedly stable following previous concerns.

On Saturday evening, the Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old Pope encountered an isolated breathing crisis earlier in the week. This development led to increased worries about his well-being among the faithful and observers.

Despite the breathing difficulties, medical staff have assured that his condition remains stable, and he is currently under careful observation to prevent further complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)