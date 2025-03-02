Left Menu

Starmer Seeks Unity for Ukraine Peace Amid Trump Dispute

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to rally Western nations, including Ukraine, for a peace plan following tensions between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump. The meeting underscores Europe's efforts to support Ukraine amid financial constraints and geopolitical challenges, as Europe seeks a stronger defense stance.

Updated: 02-03-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will renew peace efforts for Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Western leaders on Sunday. The summit comes after a discord between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to withdraw support due to perceived ingratitude.

Starmer emphasized the necessity of a 'coalition of the willing' among European nations to swiftly formulate a peace plan to present to the U.S. This gathering also assesses how European leaders, constrained by limited resources, can ensure aid reaches Kyiv before peace talks commence.

The meeting is crucial for Starmer, who seeks to bridge gaps between Europe and the U.S. and provide Ukraine with unwavering support. Leaders will explore strategies to strengthen Kyiv's position and secure security assurances for lasting peace, potentially involving a backstop from Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

