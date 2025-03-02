Left Menu

European Leaders Plan New Defense Spending Strategies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that European leaders had privately discussed new defense spending plans at a London meeting. He refrained from disclosing details, stating it's up to the leaders to elaborate on their strategies.

Updated: 02-03-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed that European leaders had confidentially deliberated on fresh defense spending strategies during a gathering in London. The precise details of these plans remain under wraps.

Speaking to journalists outside the meeting on Sunday, Rutte emphasized that revealing specifics is the responsibility of the individual leaders involved.

The meeting underscores ongoing discussions about strengthening defense collaborations among European nations amid evolving global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

