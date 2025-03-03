'No Other Land' Wins Oscar: A Call to End Conflict

The documentary 'No Other Land' has claimed the Oscar for documentary feature film, shedding light on the Israeli displacement of a Palestinian community. The film's co-directors, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, took five years to document the evictions and encroachment by Jewish settlers.

The film captures the disparity between the directors' lives—Abraham's freedom of travel contrasted with Adra's territorial confinement. Adra, in his acceptance speech, called for global action against the enduring injustices faced by Palestinians, framing the film as a plea against ethnic cleansing.

Amidst the oscars spotlight, Abraham emphasized the possibility of a political solution that averts ethnic supremacy. Criticism was swift, with Israel's Culture Minister lamenting the film's portrayal of Israel. Despite its accolades, U.S. distribution remains elusive, attributed to political hesitancy by Abraham.

(With inputs from agencies.)