Left Menu

'No Other Land' Wins Oscar: A Call to End Conflict

'No Other Land' documentary, directed by Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, won an Oscar. It examines Israeli displacement of Palestinians. The directors urge global action to end the conflict while criticizing the U.S. for hindering solutions. The film highlights their intertwined yet unequal realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:27 IST
'No Other Land' Wins Oscar: A Call to End Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The documentary 'No Other Land' has claimed the Oscar for documentary feature film, shedding light on the Israeli displacement of a Palestinian community. The film's co-directors, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, took five years to document the evictions and encroachment by Jewish settlers.

The film captures the disparity between the directors' lives—Abraham's freedom of travel contrasted with Adra's territorial confinement. Adra, in his acceptance speech, called for global action against the enduring injustices faced by Palestinians, framing the film as a plea against ethnic cleansing.

Amidst the oscars spotlight, Abraham emphasized the possibility of a political solution that averts ethnic supremacy. Criticism was swift, with Israel's Culture Minister lamenting the film's portrayal of Israel. Despite its accolades, U.S. distribution remains elusive, attributed to political hesitancy by Abraham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025