UN Rights Chief Warns of Troubling Shift in U.S. Direction

The United Nations rights chief raised alarms on Monday about an alarming change in course by the United States during President Donald Trump's tenure. The official highlighted a use of divisive rhetoric being employed to mislead and divide the populace.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed profound worries about the drastic policy shift both within the U.S. and internationally. While he abstained from naming Trump, his concerns were clear regarding the erosion of bipartisan support the U.S. had consistently shown towards human rights over several decades.

Turk also highlighted alarming trends such as a regression in gender equality and the rising threats and disinformation targeting journalists and public officials, further exacerbating the societal divide.

