Speculation Surrounds Potential Leadership Change in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refrains from commenting on Veerappa Moily's statement about him becoming the next chief minister. Despite Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to avoid public discussion on leadership change, speculation persists around a possible rotational chief minister agreement within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:53 IST
Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape buzzes with speculation over a potential leadership change, as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refused to comment on Congress veteran Veerappa Moily's statement predicting Shivakumar's ascension to chief minister.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has instructed party members to refrain from public discussions on the matter, yet speculation continues, fueled by talk of a rotational chief minister arrangement.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, remains a strong contender for the top post, with allies asserting his inevitable rise amidst internal competition and party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

