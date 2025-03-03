Speculation Surrounds Potential Leadership Change in Karnataka

Karnataka's political landscape buzzes with speculation over a potential leadership change, as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refused to comment on Congress veteran Veerappa Moily's statement predicting Shivakumar's ascension to chief minister.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has instructed party members to refrain from public discussions on the matter, yet speculation continues, fueled by talk of a rotational chief minister arrangement.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, remains a strong contender for the top post, with allies asserting his inevitable rise amidst internal competition and party dynamics.

