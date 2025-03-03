Austria's Historic Three-Party Coalition Takes Office Amid Political Challenges

Austria's new centrist coalition government, formed from a historic three-party alliance, was sworn in recently, ending a prolonged period without governance since WWII. This coalition keeps the right-wing FPO in opposition despite their strong election performance.

After the FPO abandoned efforts to form a government, the People's Party, Social Democrats, and Neos succeeded in creating an alliance, deflecting the need for another election, which might have bolstered the FPO further.

President Alexander Van der Bellen inaugurated the cabinet led by Christian Stocker. With complex policies yet to be decided, coalition leaders anticipate tough negotiations while facing pressure from the FPO, which criticizes their coalition for being power-driven.

