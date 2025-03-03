Left Menu

Austria's Historic Three-Party Coalition Takes Office Amid Political Challenges

Austria's first three-party coalition since WWII, comprising the People's Party, Social Democrats, and Neos, assumes power. Despite winning the September election, the far-right FPO remains in opposition. President Van der Bellen oversees the new government, facing potential tensions and ongoing negotiations, with the FPO critiquing the coalition's power dynamics.

Austria's new centrist coalition government, formed from a historic three-party alliance, was sworn in recently, ending a prolonged period without governance since WWII. This coalition keeps the right-wing FPO in opposition despite their strong election performance.

After the FPO abandoned efforts to form a government, the People's Party, Social Democrats, and Neos succeeded in creating an alliance, deflecting the need for another election, which might have bolstered the FPO further.

President Alexander Van der Bellen inaugurated the cabinet led by Christian Stocker. With complex policies yet to be decided, coalition leaders anticipate tough negotiations while facing pressure from the FPO, which criticizes their coalition for being power-driven.

