India-Belgium Set Sail for Stronger Maritime Security Ties

India and Belgium are exploring avenues for enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on strengthening defense industrial ties. A meeting between Princess Astrid and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted discussions on potential defense engagements and agreed on setting up an institutionalized defense cooperation mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:24 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, India and Belgium engaged in discussions to bolster bilateral maritime security cooperation, with an emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting featured Belgium's Princess Astrid alongside Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring the potential for enhanced defense industrial collaboration.

The talks resulted in an agreement to explore the establishment of an institutionalized defense cooperation mechanism. This initiative aims to contribute to the security dynamics of the Indo-Pacific and foster stronger industrial ties between the two nations. Singh invited Belgian companies to expand their presence in India, integrating local vendors into their supply chains.

The bilateral relations, traditionally centered on trade and investment, have seen a steady expansion. Both nations are significant trading partners, with diamond trade playing a pivotal role. The total trade between the two countries reached Euro 12.22 billion in 2021, marking a milestone in their economic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

