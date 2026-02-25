Rajnath Singh Urges IFS Trainees to Champion India’s Defence Push

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met the 2025 Batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Trainee Officers at South Block, calling upon them to play a proactive role in advancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities and strengthening its global strategic footprint.

Addressing the young diplomats, the Defence Minister underscored the government’s resolve to expand the domestic defence industry under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with a sharp focus on both self-reliance and exports.

Diplomats Key to Defence Self-Reliance

Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that Indian missions abroad will play a crucial role in promoting defence partnerships, facilitating technology collaboration, and expanding export markets for indigenously developed platforms.

He noted that India has made significant strides in absorbing niche technologies and building domestic manufacturing capacity across land, air, sea, cyber and space domains.

“India has traversed a long distance from being a major importer of defence equipment to a manufacturer and exporter of platforms in all domains,” he said.

The Minister stressed that defence diplomacy has become an essential pillar of India’s foreign policy, contributing to strategic partnerships, industrial cooperation and geopolitical stability.

India’s Rising Global Profile

The Raksha Mantri observed that the international community is closely watching India’s economic and strategic rise, increasingly viewing the country as a responsible global leader.

He urged the officers to uphold India’s positive image abroad through honesty, integrity and professionalism.

“While conducting your duties abroad, always remember that you represent the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.

He encouraged them to remain open to diverse perspectives and cultures while carrying forward the values of India’s civilisational wisdom.

Briefing on Defence Diplomacy and Integration

Prior to the interaction, the trainee officers were briefed by senior Ministry of Defence officials on key areas including:

Defence diplomacy initiatives

Defence budget and resource allocation

Tri-service integration reforms

Defence acquisition processes

The exposure aimed to familiarise future diplomats with India’s evolving security architecture and equip them to engage effectively on defence and strategic matters overseas.

A Diverse 2025 Batch

The 2025 Batch comprises 55 trainee officers, including 53 Indian trainees and two officers from Bhutan, reflecting India’s continued regional cooperation in diplomatic training.

Congratulating them on their success in joining the prestigious Indian Foreign Service, Shri Rajnath Singh encouraged them to serve with dedication and contribute to strengthening India’s global partnerships.

As India expands its defence manufacturing base and deepens international engagement, the government sees diplomacy as a critical enabler of technology acquisition, export growth and strategic collaboration.

Tags: Rajnath Singh, Indian Foreign Service 2025 batch, defence diplomacy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, indigenous defence industry, defence exports, Ministry of Defence, South Block