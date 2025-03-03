Bihar's Bold Budget: Focus on Women, Education, and Infrastructure

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has introduced a comprehensive budget of Rs 3.17 lakh-crore, aimed at empowering women, bolstering education, and enhancing infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the budget, emphasizing women's entrepreneurship and student welfare as key priorities.

The government plans to establish 'Kanya Vivah Mandaps' for young girls' marriages in all panchayats and 'mahila haats' in Patna. Additionally, 'pink buses' and 'pink toilets' will cater exclusively to women, supporting gender-focused infrastructure.

The budget also outlines major education allocations, healthcare enhancements, and infrastructure projects such as greenfield airports. Notably, the state will witness a 33% job reservation for women and increased educational scholarships to nurture its young demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)