Bihar's Bold Budget: Focus on Women, Education, and Infrastructure
The Bihar government has unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh-crore budget prioritizing women's empowerment, education, and infrastructure development. Key initiatives include funds for women's entrepreneurship, new scholarships, healthcare improvements, and infrastructure projects. The budget aligns with PM Modi's and CM Kumar's visions for a prosperous and developed Bihar.
- Country:
- India
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has introduced a comprehensive budget of Rs 3.17 lakh-crore, aimed at empowering women, bolstering education, and enhancing infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the budget, emphasizing women's entrepreneurship and student welfare as key priorities.
The government plans to establish 'Kanya Vivah Mandaps' for young girls' marriages in all panchayats and 'mahila haats' in Patna. Additionally, 'pink buses' and 'pink toilets' will cater exclusively to women, supporting gender-focused infrastructure.
The budget also outlines major education allocations, healthcare enhancements, and infrastructure projects such as greenfield airports. Notably, the state will witness a 33% job reservation for women and increased educational scholarships to nurture its young demographic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Overnight Attacks: Mykolaiv's Critical Infrastructure Hit
Russian Drone Strike Hits Mykolaiv's Vital Infrastructure
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
Digital Twins and IoT: A breakthrough in Critical Infrastructure resilience
Giosun Healthcare's Breakthroughs at IPLCM Expo 2025: Integrating Ayurveda with Modern Science