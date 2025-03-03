Left Menu

Mexico Prepares for Possible U.S. Tariffs: A Strategic Standby

Mexico awaits U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on imposing tariffs. President Claudia Sheinbaum assures the nation of backup plans if tariffs proceed. Meetings in Washington with U.S. officials aim to address concerns about drug and migrant issues. Both countries maintain positive coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:13 IST
Mexico Prepares for Possible U.S. Tariffs: A Strategic Standby
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is set to observe whether U.S. President Donald Trump will implement his threat of imposing tariffs on its southern neighbor, as clarified by President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday. She asserted that Mexico has contingency measures in place should the tariffs be enforced.

During a morning press briefing, Sheinbaum mentioned that she would provide further insights on Tuesday regarding their strategic decisions. Regardless of the U.S. stance, she expressed Mexico's readiness with multiple plans, mentioning 'Plan B, C, D' without detailing them.

Last week, Mexican officials engaged in negotiations with U.S. counterparts in Washington to avert the looming tariffs. This effort aims to resolve the U.S. grievances, particularly concerning the influx of synthetic drugs and migrants at borders. Sheinbaum reported the meetings as 'cordial' and highlighted ongoing positive collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025