Mexico Prepares for Possible U.S. Tariffs: A Strategic Standby

Mexico is set to observe whether U.S. President Donald Trump will implement his threat of imposing tariffs on its southern neighbor, as clarified by President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday. She asserted that Mexico has contingency measures in place should the tariffs be enforced.

During a morning press briefing, Sheinbaum mentioned that she would provide further insights on Tuesday regarding their strategic decisions. Regardless of the U.S. stance, she expressed Mexico's readiness with multiple plans, mentioning 'Plan B, C, D' without detailing them.

Last week, Mexican officials engaged in negotiations with U.S. counterparts in Washington to avert the looming tariffs. This effort aims to resolve the U.S. grievances, particularly concerning the influx of synthetic drugs and migrants at borders. Sheinbaum reported the meetings as 'cordial' and highlighted ongoing positive collaboration.

