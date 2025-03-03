Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Row: AAP MLA Faces Privilege Breach for Posting House Session Photo

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh faced a warning from Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta after posting a House session photo on social media. Despite initially defending his actions, Singh later expressed regret and removed the image. BJP members demanded action, leading to potential breach of privilege proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a Monday assembly session, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta admonished AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for uploading a photo of the legislative proceedings to social media, specifically on platform X. Gupta alerted Singh to a possible breach of privilege action unless the image was removed.

The controversy was ignited when BJP members highlighted the posted photo, demanding consequences. Singh had captured and shared the image during a session, noting the absence of ministers and questioning accountability for government responses. Despite initially defending his right to share the session photo, Singh eventually expressed remorse and complied by deleting it.

Speaker Gupta emphasized that while live broadcasts of sessions occur with his consent, Singh's unilateral action lacked this approval. Although Singh apologized and deleted the image, BJP legislators reiterated their call for accountability, causing Gupta to warn of strict action, should Singh persist in retaining the image online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

