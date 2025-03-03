Austria's Three-Party Coalition Brings Centrist Shift

Austria's political landscape has shifted with the inauguration of its first three-party government since the Second World War, sidelining the Russia-friendly Freedom Party (FPO) despite its electoral success.

The conservative People's Party (OVP), Social Democrats (SPO), and the liberal Neos have banded together to form a coalition, focusing on economic recovery and security concerns.

This new government, overseen by Chancellor Christian Stocker, faces significant challenges, including stricter immigration policies and measures against extremism, while ensuring budgetary compliance with European Union standards.

