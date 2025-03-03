Austria's Three-Party Coalition Brings Centrist Shift
Austria inaugurates its first three-party government since WWII, sidelining the far-right FPO despite their election win. The OVP, SPO, and Neos form a coalition to address economic recovery and national security. Key challenges include managing immigration, extremism, and maintaining EU budgetary limits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:57 IST
Austria's political landscape has shifted with the inauguration of its first three-party government since the Second World War, sidelining the Russia-friendly Freedom Party (FPO) despite its electoral success.
The conservative People's Party (OVP), Social Democrats (SPO), and the liberal Neos have banded together to form a coalition, focusing on economic recovery and security concerns.
This new government, overseen by Chancellor Christian Stocker, faces significant challenges, including stricter immigration policies and measures against extremism, while ensuring budgetary compliance with European Union standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Midnight Blaze at Kerala Hospital: Quick Response Saves Lives
Stunning Sports Shifts and Triumphs Around the Globe
Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Nitish Kumar Responds
Stunning Upsets and Milestone Achievements in Latest Sports Highlights
Arshdeep Singh vs. Harshit Rana: The Battle for India's Fast Bowling Spot