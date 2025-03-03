Poonia Blasts Ex-Congress Regime Over Rajasthan's Exam Chaos

Former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress administration, accusing it of fostering a chaotic and corrupt environment during its tenure.

Poonia alleged that the state gained national infamy for frequent paper leak incidents under Congress rule, particularly in the REET examination meant for recruiting school teachers.

Highlighting a change under the current BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Poonia noted the successful and orderly conduct of the recent REET exam, contrasting it with the alleged 19 exam paper leaks during Ashok Gehlot's leadership.

Charging the previous regime with jeopardizing the future of 70 lakh youths, he criticized the frequent internet shutdowns during exams, which disrupted businesses, claiming that these issues led to the Congress's electoral defeat in 2023.

Poonia asserted that large-scale protests ensued over the paper leaks, but were met with police repression without proper responses from the Congress government.

