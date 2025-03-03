Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's War End Remarks

Former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his frustration on Monday over remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the ongoing war with Russia. Trump proclaimed, 'America will not put up with it for much longer.'

Trump's comments were triggered by an Associated Press story that quoted Zelenskyy stating the end of the war is 'very, very far away.' In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump labeled Zelenskyy's remarks as 'the worst statement that could have been made.'

In further critique, Trump accused Zelenskyy of not genuinely seeking peace as long as he has support from America. He also asserted that European leaders have admitted they cannot proceed without U.S. involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)