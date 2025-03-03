UK-EU Diplomatic Push: Starmer's Strategic Coalition for Ukraine Peace

Prime Minister Keir Starmer updated Parliament on the results of a significant European summit held in London, emphasizing the UK's vital role in establishing peace for ally Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia.

The address united the House of Commons, with the Opposition Conservatives commending Labour leader Starmer for rallying EU leaders into forming a 'coalition of the willing.' Despite expressing concern over conflicts, Starmer reinforced the indispensable UK-US alliance.

Starmer stressed Britain's leadership in ensuring peace for Ukraine, indicating the potential deployment of military resources and the necessity of US support. Chancellor Rachel Reeves approved significant financial aid to Ukraine, while Defence Secretary John Healey plans discussions in the US to secure American endorsement for a European peace initiative.

