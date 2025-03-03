Left Menu

UK-EU Diplomatic Push: Starmer's Strategic Coalition for Ukraine Peace

Prime Minister Keir Starmer updated Parliament on the outcomes of a European summit he hosted, emphasizing the UK's leading role in securing peace for Ukraine. Starmer's address highlighted the necessity of US backing and advocated for a strengthened UK-US alliance, while announcing a four-point plan for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:58 IST
UK-EU Diplomatic Push: Starmer's Strategic Coalition for Ukraine Peace
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer updated Parliament on the results of a significant European summit held in London, emphasizing the UK's vital role in establishing peace for ally Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia.

The address united the House of Commons, with the Opposition Conservatives commending Labour leader Starmer for rallying EU leaders into forming a 'coalition of the willing.' Despite expressing concern over conflicts, Starmer reinforced the indispensable UK-US alliance.

Starmer stressed Britain's leadership in ensuring peace for Ukraine, indicating the potential deployment of military resources and the necessity of US support. Chancellor Rachel Reeves approved significant financial aid to Ukraine, while Defence Secretary John Healey plans discussions in the US to secure American endorsement for a European peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025