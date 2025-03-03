Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's War Forecast

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, following Zelenskyy's remarks indicating that the end of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is distant.

Zelenskyy, during a statement late Sunday, expressed that the war is expected to continue despite offering an optimistic outlook on U.S.-Ukraine relations post his challenging meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump's comments on Truth Social hinted at frustration over Zelenskyy's stance on the prolonged war, emphasizing America's pivotal role and questioning the wisdom of recent diplomatic statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)