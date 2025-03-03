Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's War Forecast

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his remarks suggesting the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump expressed his dissatisfaction on Truth Social, highlighting Zelenskyy's view of prolonged war and America's essential military support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:13 IST
Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's War Forecast
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, following Zelenskyy's remarks indicating that the end of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is distant.

Zelenskyy, during a statement late Sunday, expressed that the war is expected to continue despite offering an optimistic outlook on U.S.-Ukraine relations post his challenging meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump's comments on Truth Social hinted at frustration over Zelenskyy's stance on the prolonged war, emphasizing America's pivotal role and questioning the wisdom of recent diplomatic statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025