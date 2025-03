Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Dilemma: Navigating the US-Ukraine Rift

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is grappling with a diplomatic crisis following a televised clash with US President Donald Trump. As tensions brew, the strained relationship with Washington poses risks for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

The recent Oval Office clash has put Zelenskyy in a precarious position. His ability to mend this critical alliance could determine Ukraine's future amid Russian aggression. While maintaining public composure, Zelenskyy looks towards European support and emphasizes continuous dialogue.

Europe remains supportive, but acknowledges that US military backing is indispensable for any effective peace plan. As diplomatic efforts continue, the stakes for Ukraine are high, with potential agreements and future military aid hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)