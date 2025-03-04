Economic Interests as Security: U.S. and Ukraine's Future

U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized the importance of America having an economic stake in Ukraine's future as a security measure against potential Russian aggression.

President Donald Trump has been pushing for a minerals deal with Ukraine, a country rich in lithium and rare earth minerals, as a return on the significant U.S. aid provided during the conflict with Russia. However, recent discussions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ended acrimoniously and without a formal agreement.

According to Vance, it's essential for Americans to have an economic interest in Ukraine to ensure real security protections, rather than relying solely on military support from other nations. Trump's approach, he says, is open to negotiations on peace terms, which must be seriously discussed to advance the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)