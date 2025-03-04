Left Menu

Economic Interests as Security: U.S. and Ukraine's Future

U.S. Vice President JD Vance suggests that America's economic interests in Ukraine could guarantee its security against Russia. Donald Trump seeks a minerals deal with Ukraine in exchange for past U.S. aid. Talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy ended without agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:46 IST
Economic Interests as Security: U.S. and Ukraine's Future
Vice President JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized the importance of America having an economic stake in Ukraine's future as a security measure against potential Russian aggression.

President Donald Trump has been pushing for a minerals deal with Ukraine, a country rich in lithium and rare earth minerals, as a return on the significant U.S. aid provided during the conflict with Russia. However, recent discussions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ended acrimoniously and without a formal agreement.

According to Vance, it's essential for Americans to have an economic interest in Ukraine to ensure real security protections, rather than relying solely on military support from other nations. Trump's approach, he says, is open to negotiations on peace terms, which must be seriously discussed to advance the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025