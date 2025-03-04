Left Menu

BJP's Komaraiah Secures Telangana Teachers' Constituency

A BJP-backed candidate, Malka Komaraiah, won the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency in Telangana. Independent Sripal Reddy Pingili took the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat. The polls, using a preferential voting system, saw significant voter turnout. The ruling Congress only competed in the Graduates' constituency, where countings continue.

A BJP-backed candidate has successfully clinched the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency seat, a victory hailed as significant by political leaders.

Malka Komaraiah's win, alongside independent Sripal Reddy Pingili's success in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, marks notable outcomes in the Telangana Legislative Council elections.

Despite Congress's limited campaign to the Graduates' constituency, voter turnout was robust, reflecting heightened political engagement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

