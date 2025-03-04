BJP's Komaraiah Secures Telangana Teachers' Constituency

A BJP-backed candidate has successfully clinched the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency seat, a victory hailed as significant by political leaders.

Malka Komaraiah's win, alongside independent Sripal Reddy Pingili's success in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, marks notable outcomes in the Telangana Legislative Council elections.

Despite Congress's limited campaign to the Graduates' constituency, voter turnout was robust, reflecting heightened political engagement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)